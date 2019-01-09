Photo: Paul Pogba’s cryptic sunbathing tweet
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has taken to social media to share a photo of him sunbathing in Dubai.
The image spins around to show the France international lying on a towel on the grass either the right way up or upside down.
Pogba wrote an accompanying tweet that reads: “Your perspectice [sic] can always change, just try.”
General uplifting advice for his followers? A reflection on his personal resurgence since Jose Mourinho was sacked? A message of praise for mid-season training camps and the associated vitamin D boost?
Who knows?
Your perspectice can always change, just try 👊🏾 #focus pic.twitter.com/lhrZXSiGID
— Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) January 9, 2019