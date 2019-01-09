Photo: Paul Pogba’s cryptic sunbathing tweet

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has taken to social media to share a photo of him sunbathing in Dubai.

The image spins around to show the France international lying on a towel on the grass either the right way up or upside down.

Pogba wrote an accompanying tweet that reads: “Your perspectice [sic] can always change, just try.”

General uplifting advice for his followers? A reflection on his personal resurgence since Jose Mourinho was sacked? A message of praise for mid-season training camps and the associated vitamin D boost?

Who knows?