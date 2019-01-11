Photo: Spurs defender Juan Foyth proposes to his girlfriend
Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Juan Foyth has got engaged to his girlfriend.
The Argentina international took to social media to announce the news and share a photo of him down on one knee to pop the question to Ariana Alonso, who said yes.
Foyth also shared a photo of him and Alonso after the proposal.
Writing on Twitter, he said: “I love you with all my soul.”
The 20-year-old is likely to be part of the Spurs squad to face Manchester United on Sunday.
Te amo con el alma ❤️💍 pic.twitter.com/HCaBI9DWPU
— Juan Foyth (@JuanMFoyth) January 10, 2019