Photo: Spurs training ahead of Tranmere game

Tottenham Hotspur have been on the training pitch at their Hotspur Way base today as they prepare to face Tranmere Rovers in the FA Cup third round.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side travel to Prenton Park to face the League Two outfit on Friday evening.

Before tomorrow’s match, there was time for a final training session today.

Some of the Spurs players took to social media to share photos of themselves getting ready for the Tranmere tie.