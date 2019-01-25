Photo: Trent Alexander-Arnold stares longingly at Liverpool’s training pitch

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has shared a photo showing him at peering out of a window at Melwood towards the training pitch.

The England international is seen in the gym, looking longingly towards the grass outside.

In an accompanying tweet, Alexander-Arnold said: “Nobody sees the work you do in the dark. I’ll be back soon Reds.”

Maybe put the light on, Trent.

Alexander-Arnold’s update comes after manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed that the youngster is nearing a return to action much sooner than expected after the injury he suffered in the warm-up against Brighton & Hove Albion a couple of weeks ago.