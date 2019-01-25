Photo: Victor Moses in Fenerbahce kit after loan move from Chelsea

Victor Moses has posed in a Fenerbahce kit for the first time after completing an 18-month loan move from Chelsea.

The Nigeria international was a key part of the Blues’ title-winning side of the 2016/17 season, but has disappeared off the radar since Maurizio Sarri replaced Antonio Conte.

Moses, aged 28, will now seek to kickstart his career in Turkey, where he is due to play until the end of the 2019/20 season.

You can see the former Crystal Palace, Liverpool, West Ham and Stoke City man signing his contract and being unveiled by Fenerbahce in the video below.