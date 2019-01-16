Photos: Alexis Sanchez returns to Man Utd training ahead of Brighton game

Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez has returned to training ahead of this weekend’s game against Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Chile international was absent for last weekend’s win at Tottenham Hotspur.

Sanchez made his first start since November in the FA Cup third round win over Reading after recovering from a hamstring injury, but was sidelined again for the Spurs game.

But he appears to be firing on all cylinders again if the selection of photos from today’s training session at Carrington are anything to go by.