Photos: Arsenal training ahead of Man Utd clash
Arsenal’s players had a final training session at London Colney yesterday ahead of this evening’s FA Cup fourth round clash with Manchester United.
The Gunners host the Red Devils at the Emirates Stadium this evening.
Playmaker Mesut Ozil ensured he was well protected from the elements for the duration of the session.
You can see Ozil and the Arsenal players training yesterday in the photos below.
A huge FA Cup game awaits us! ❄ #Together ⚪ #COYG #M1Ö #YaGunnersYa @Arsenal @MatteoGuendouzi pic.twitter.com/y6JgLnNJ0O
— Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) January 24, 2019
We're so ready for that cup encounter tomorrow! #Gunners #arsmun #coyg #GibGäs #SeoKol pic.twitter.com/tLwjleBRul
— Sead Kolašinac (@seadk6) January 24, 2019
— Henrikh Mkhitaryan (@HenrikhMkh) January 24, 2019
Tomorrow FA CUP ⚽️ #Arsenal #ManchesterUnited #ComeOnGunners#LT11 pic.twitter.com/3GWSOtlqag
— Lucas Torreira 34 (@LTorreira34) January 24, 2019
☄ L A C A ☄
@LacazetteAlex pic.twitter.com/uqNJC2Q1MI
— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) January 25, 2019
Training done ✅
How you all feeling ahead of Friday night's BIG game? pic.twitter.com/7tqMsf1YHI
— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) January 25, 2019