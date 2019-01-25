Skip to main content

Photos: Arsenal training ahead of Man Utd clash

Arsenal’s players had a final training session at London Colney yesterday ahead of this evening’s FA Cup fourth round clash with Manchester United.

The Gunners host the Red Devils at the Emirates Stadium this evening.

Playmaker Mesut Ozil ensured he was well protected from the elements for the duration of the session.

You can see Ozil and the Arsenal players training yesterday in the photos below.