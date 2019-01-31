Photos: Denis Suarez starts training at Arsenal

Arsenal’s new signing Denis Suarez has wasted no time in getting to work at his new club.

The Barcelona midfielder, who joined the Gunners on loan earlier today, has been immediately pressed into action at London Colney.

A series of photos published by the north Londoners showed Suarez at work in the gym and also outside on the training pitch.

He appears to be working alone, presumably working on his fitness and sharpness after a couple of days away from training.