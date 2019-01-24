Photos: Gonzalo Higuain posing in his Chelsea kit

Chelsea’s new loan signing Gonzalo Higuain has donned the club’s shirt for the first time.

The Argentina international, aged 31, pulled on the Blues’ home kit for a post-signing photoshoot.

You can see the former Real Madrid and Napoli star posing in his new kit in the photos above and below.

Chelsea have confirmed that Higuain will wear the number 9 shirt for the remainder of the season after joining them on loan from Juventus.

Higuain is reunited with his former Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri at Stamford Bridge.