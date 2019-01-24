Photos: Gonzalo Higuain training at Chelsea

Chelsea’s new signing Gonzalo Higuain has been at Cobham today for his first training session since his loan move from Juventus.

The Argentina international, aged 31, was not registered in time to feature in this evening’s Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Tottenham Hotspur, so he instead had the opportunity to familiarise himself with the training ground.

He posted a selection of photos from his first session, and one of him in the dressing room alongside Marcos Alonso and Willy Caballero.