Photos: Hector Bellerin in knee brace

Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin has shared photos showing him on crutches and sporting a knee brace.

The pictures follow confirmation that he will be sidelined for around nine months after rupturing the anterior cruciate ligament of his left knee during last weekend’s win over Chelsea.

Bellerin, aged 23, also took the opportunity to update his fans on his situation.

The Spain international insists he is in a positive frame of mind, despite the lengthy layoff ahead of him.

He wrote: “There are no obstacles in life you can’t get over. Been a difficult couple of days but I’m positive and ready to take whatever challenge comes my way.

“Thank you so much for the love and messages, you are incredible.”

Bellerin was stretchered off in the second half of the 2-0 win over the Blues on Saturday tea-time.