Photos: Liverpool train ahead of Brighton game

Premier League leaders Liverpool have been hard at work on the training ground at Melwood as they seek to bounce back from successive defeats.

The Reds followed up their loss to Manchester City in their crunch match at the Etihad Stadium by being knocked out of the FA Cup by Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday evening.

Jurgen Klopp’s side return to action against Brighton & Hove Albion this weekend. Some of the Liverpool players took to social media to share photos of their preparations for Saturday’s game.