Photos: Liverpool training ahead of Crystal Palace game
Liverpool were training at their Melwood base today as they prepare for Saturday’s game against Crystal Palace.
The Premier League leaders had a double training session today as they get ready to host the Eagles at Anfield.
Attacking midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri reported that it had been hard work but fun.
You can see below a selection of photos from today’s sessions.
Great double-session today! #AB1 pic.twitter.com/0dAnbZ0khR
— Alisson Becker (@Alissonbecker) January 15, 2019
Hard Work and Fun at Melwood #XS23 #LFC #YNWA @LFC pic.twitter.com/U7G297m0z3
— Xherdan Shaqiri (@XS_11official) January 15, 2019
Assume the position! #YNWA pic.twitter.com/5gqxSOF0sR
— Simon Mignolet (@SMignolet) January 15, 2019
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 15, 2019
Shaq + Bobby pic.twitter.com/JTPBIGeFhN
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 15, 2019
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 15, 2019
All smiles from Bobby pic.twitter.com/TUUMGVYvLZ
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 15, 2019