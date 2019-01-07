Ruben Loftus-Cheek reacts to injury he sustained against Nottingham Forest

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek has given a positive reaction to the injury he picked up in the FA Cup third round win over Nottingham Forest.

The England international was forced off shortly before half-time at Stamford Bridge.

He appeared to be in tears as he made his way off the pitch, presumably after realising that the injury had thwarted hopes of establishing himself as a regular starter.

But having had time to reflect, Loftus-Cheek was feeling more defiant.

Writing on Twitter, he said: “In the end I will overcome it all.”