Ruben Loftus-Cheek returns to Chelsea training

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek has returned to training today after his recent injury.

Assistant coach Gianfranco Zola confirmed the England international’s return to fitness at a pre-match press conference ahead of this weekend’s FA Cup fourth round tie with Sheffield Wednesday.

Zola said a decision was yet to be taken on whether Loftus-Cheek will feature against the Owls on Sunday.

Coach Maurizio Sarri and his medical team will decide tomorrow if the academy product is fit enough to be involved in the game.

The 23-year-old was forced off due to his injury during the third round win over Nottingham Forest earlier this month and has not played since.

He left the field in tears against Forest and subsequently promised to “overcome it all” in a social media post, both of which suggested he was expecting a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

But he is now in line for a quick return to action.