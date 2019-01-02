Ruben Loftus-Cheek’s Chelsea future in major doubt after Christian Pulisic signing

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek’s future at the club appears to be in serious doubt after it was revealed that the Blues have signed Borussia Dortmund’s Christian Pulisic.

England international Loftus-Cheek, who impressed at the World Cup last summer, came through the ranks at Stamford Bridge having joined as an eight-year-old in 2004.

Long considered one of Chelsea’s best prospects, he made his first-team debut in December 2014.

Unlike many of the Blues’ youngster, he was steered away from loan moves away from the club until last season, which he spent at Crystal Palace.

Loftus-Cheek’s opportunities since returning to the Bridge have been limited under new boss Maurizio Sarri.

Pulisic’s impending arrival would probably push the 22-year-old even further down the pecking order. The USA international is two years younger than Loftus-Cheek and operates in a similar position, which inevitably raises questions over the Englishman’s future.

There will be similar doubts about Ross Barkley, who has thrived under Sarri this season but could see his opportunities limited by Pulisic’s arrival.