Solskjaer continues to be a hit with Man Utd fans

After playing for Manchester United for 11 years, and retiring from football with the club, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was a much loved player at Old Trafford. Now he is back with the club as their caretaker manager, and the early signs indicate that he could well push his status to the next level and become one of the true Manchester United greats.

Despite being known as a ‘super sub’ for many years, and playing at a time when United had a number of other top quality strikers at the club, Solskjaer scored 126 total goals in a Manchester United shirt. He played for 11 seasons, and made a total of 366 appearances, cementing him as a fond member of the team that dominated English football in the period he was at the club.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Manchester United Playing Stats

Season Total Appearances Total Goals 1996/97 46 19 1997/98 30 9 1998/99 37 18 1999/00 46 15 2000/01 47 13 2001/02 47 25 2002/03 57 15 2003/04 19 1 2004/05 0 0 2005/06 5 0 2006/07 32 11

The second chapter of Solskjaer’s Manchester United career has now started, with him taking caretaker charge of the club until the end of the season. He is seen as a popular appointment with the fans, and getting everyone to reunite behind the club is one major issue that he will be hoping to resolve.

Things could not have gone any better for the Norwegian boss so far, winning all six of his games, five in the league and one in the FA Cup. Many people questioned what he had achieved early in his reign, with some easy games on the fixture list, but a win away at Tottenham last weekend shows Solskjaer is up for this fight, and willing to do whatever it takes to get the job done.