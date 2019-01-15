Spurs confirm that Harry Kane is out until early March

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed that star striker Harry Kane will be out of action until early March with the injury he sustained in the last minute of Sunday’s defeat to Manchester United.

In a statement released this evening, Spurs confirmed that the England international has suffered ankle ligament damage as a result of a tackle by United defender Phil Jones.

The update on Kane’s injury read: “Following preliminary assessments, we can confirm that @HKane has damaged ligaments in his left ankle, sustained during Sunday’s match.

“He will continue to be monitored by our medical staff as he commences rehabilitation and is expected to return to training in early March.”

Spurs now face the prospect of losing Kane for probably both legs of their Champions League last-16 tie against Borussia Dortmund, Premier League fixtures against Fulham, Watford, Newcastle United, Leicester City, Burnley, Chelsea and Arsenal.

He will also miss the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg at Chelsea next week and the FA Cup fourth round tie at Crystal Palace.

Kane’s injury comes at a time when Spurs are already without Heung-min Son, who has just departed to join South Korea’s squad at the Asian Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

Spanish striker Fernando Llorente, who had been expected to rejoin former club Athletic Bilbao this month, could now find himself having a prominent role in Mauricio Pochettino’s side in the coming weeks.