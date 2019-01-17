Spurs confirmed Mousa Dembele has joined Guangzhou R&F

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed that midfielder Mousa Dembele has been sold to Chinese side Guangzhou R&F, subject to international clearance.

A statement of the north London club’s website announced that a deal had been agreed for the Belgium international’s sale.

Guangzhou are widely reported to have paid an £11m fee.

Dembele, aged 31, joined Spurs from Fulham in a £15m deal in August 2012. He has since clocked up 250 appearances and 10 goals for the club.

But a persistent ankle injury has limited his involvement over the past couple of seasons.

His departure had been touted for the past 12 months and has now come into fruition, with Spurs seeking to trim Mauricio Pochettino’s squad and cash-in on a player who was no longer a guaranteed starter and was managing his injury.

Dembele is believed to be getting a considerable increase on his Spurs wages and will also be playing in a less physically demanding league.