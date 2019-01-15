Spurs investigate racist abuse towards Heung-min Son during Man Utd defeat

Tottenham Hotspur have opened an investigation into allegations that Heung-min Son was the subject of racist abuse during Sunday’s defeat to Manchester United at Wembley.

The allegation was made by a supporter on social media during the game. Spurs have since spoken to the fan who made the claim and will now work with them and the stadium’s security team to try to identify the person who allegedly abused Son.

It is not yet known whether the person involved is a Spurs fan.

A Spurs statement said: “We are investigating an incident involving alleged racial abuse. Whilst the incident occurred in the home end, we are yet to determine if the alleged individual was a Tottenham Hotspur supporter or not.

“Any kind of racist, discriminatory or anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated by the club. We have a strict, zero tolerance attitude in this regard and shall take action against anyone behaving or using language that is abusive, offensive or obscene.”

Spurs lost 0-1 to United in the game in question. Marcus Rashford scored the only goal of the game.

A Tottenham fan who threw a banana skin during last month’s north London derby defeat to Arsenal was banned from football for four years and fined.

South Korea international Son, aged 26, will not be featuring for Spurs in their upcoming matches. He has travelled to the United Arab Emirates to take part in the Asian Cup with his national team.