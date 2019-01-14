Spurs star updates fans on injury

Tottenham Hotspur winger Lucas Moura has given an update on his injury situation.

The Brazilian star has been sidelined since the FA Cup third round win over Tranmere Rovers. He picked up a knee injury at Prenton Park and has missed the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg win over Chelsea and yesterday’s Premier League defeat to Manchester United.

Lucas says he is working hard on his recovery in order to return to action as soon as possible, but it does not sound like a comeback is imminent.

The former Paris Saint-Germain indicated he is still in pain from the knock.

Responding to a fan in one of his regular Twitter Q&A sessions, Lucas said: “The knock was strong, it is still painful. I am doing full time treatment to be ready as soon as possible.”

With Heung-min Son heading off to the Asia Cup with South Korea and Harry Kane picking up an injury against United, Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino will be keen to get Lucas back quickly.