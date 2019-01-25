Spurs stars make video urging police to resume Emiliano Sala search

A trio of Tottenham Hotspur players have made a video urging Guernsey police to resume the search for missing Cardiff City striker Emiliano Sala.

The search was called off yesterday after rescuers failed to locate Sala, pilot David Ibbertson or the plane they were in when they went missing over the English channel.

But Sala’s Argentine compatriots Erik Lamela, Juan Foyth and Paulo Gazzaniga have made a video appeal for the search to continue.

You can see the video below.