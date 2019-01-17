Spurs stars say goodbye to Mousa Dembele

Tottenham Hotspur players have been posting on social media to say goodbye to team-mate Mousa Dembele.

The Belgium international, aged 31, is joining Chinese Super League side Guangzhou R&F on a three-year contract.

Striker Harry Kane, goalkeeper Michel Vorm and defender Jan Vertonghen have all posted on Twitter to pay tribute to Dembele’s contribution to Spurs and to wish him well for his new challenge in the Far East.

You can see the farewell messages below.

Good luck in your new chapter @mousadembele. Thanks for everything you've done for the club. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/3E2iQpj1o8 — Harry Kane (@HKane) January 17, 2019

Definitely one of the best players I ever played with. Gonna miss my brother from another mother. Good luck with a new chapter in your life. All the best for you and your family 💙 pic.twitter.com/XBZNJ9vDUZ — Michel Vorm (@Vorm_Official) January 17, 2019