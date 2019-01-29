Who is Spurs target Carlos Soler?

Tottenham Hotspur are planning a move to sign Valencia midfielder Carlos Soler, according to ESPN.

The north Londoners are reportedly lining up a £30m summer bid for the Spain Under-21 international. So, what can Spurs fans expect if Soler does make the move?

Soler is a 22-year-old product of hometown club Valencia’s youth system. He joined his local side as an eight-year-old in 2005 and has been on their books ever since. His first-team debut came in December 2016 and he has since clocked up 90 appearances. He also has 14 caps and two goals for Spain Under-21s.

He plays most of his football as a right-sided midfielder, but has also operated in a central role.

Soler has scored two goals and bagged six assists in 28 games in all competitions for Valencia so far this season. One of his goals came against Manchester United in a Champions League group game at the Mestalla. ESPN claims Spurs have scouted him regularly throughout the campaign.

Paris Saint-Germain are also tracking the player, but Spurs are the frontrunners and will be able to offer the youngster more playing time.

Soler fits manager Mauricio Pochettino and chairman Daniel Levy’s profile of signing young, talented players. That policy has paid dividends with the likes of Dele Alli, Davinson Sanchez and Ben Davies, and Soler could be the next addition to the squad.

He is under contract with Los Che until June 2021.