Spurs vs Chelsea team news

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino and Chelsea counterpart Maurizio Sarri have given their team news ahead of tomorrow’s Carabao Cup semi-final first leg at Wembley.

Spurs team news

Pochettino has indicated that Argentina international Paulo Gazzaniga – his preferred goalkeeper so far in this competition – will start the match.

He told reporters: “Paulo played from the start of the competition against Watford at Milton Keynes, then against West Ham at the London Stadium and then against Arsenal at the Emirates. I think it’s normal that he’s going to play tomorrow.”

Brazilian winger Lucas Moura is ruled out with a knee injury he sustained in the 7-0 win over Tranmere Rovers in the FA Cup third round.

Eric Dier (appendicitis) and Victor Wanyama (knee) are continuing their recoveries.

Erik Lamela (illness) has returned to training.

Chelsea team news

Pedro Rodriguez, Willian and Olivier Giroud are closing in a return to action, but Sarri says he doesn’t know if they will be available to face Spurs.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek (back) is ruled out with the injury that forced him off during the FA Cup third round win over Nottingham Forest.

Cesc Fabregas, who is tipped to join Monaco, is struggling with a calf injury. Sarri said he would be assessed in training today and tomorrow.