Tahith Chong reacts to making his Man Utd debut

Manchester United youngster Tahith Chong has taken to social media to give his reaction to make his first-team debut.

The Dutch starlet came off the bench during yesterday’s FA Cup third round win over Reading.

Chong, aged 19, replaced goalscorer Juan Mata in the 62nd minute of the tie, which United won 2-0.

Writing on Twitter today, the Netherlands Under-21 international said: “Proud moment making my @ManUtd debut at Old Trafford. Dream come true!

“Thanks to my family, teammates, coaches and the fans for the support. It means a lot!”

Chong joined United from Feyenoord in 2016. He was involved for the first-team during last summer’s pre-season tour of the USA and had been an unused substitute twice this season.