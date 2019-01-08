Tammy Abraham snubs Wolves to stay at Aston Villa

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham has turned down a loan move to Wolverhampton Wanderers in order to stay at Aston Villa for the rest of the season, according to The Guardian.

The England international, aged 21, had looked likely to make an immediate return to the Premier League to join Wolves.

But he has instead opted to stay at Villa Park to help the Villans’ promotion push.

Abraham has scored 16 goals for Villa already this season and is the Championship’s joint-top scorer.

There was a clause in his loan deal that allowed Chelsea to recall their player this month.

Wolves made contact with the Blues last week to declare their interest.

But Abraham was not prepared to uproot to make another loan move and informed his parent club that he did not want to make the move to Molineux. He will stay with Villa until the end of the 2018/19 campaign unless a Premier League club wants to buy him in a permanent deal during the current window, which would apparently be more appealing to the player.