Thomas Muller banned for Liverpool tie

Bayern Munich forward Thomas Muller has been suspended for both legs of his side’s Champions League last-16 tie against Liverpool.

The Germany international has been given a two-match ban by UEFA for kicking Ajax’s Nicolas Tagliafico in the head during a 3-3 draw in the group stage in December.

Chasing a lofted cross-field ball, which he was watching over his shoulder, Muller stuck his foot in the air to bring the ball down. But his boot crashed into the head of Tagliafico, who was intended to head the ball.

Muller was sent-off for the incident, but his punishment was only confirmed today.

The 29-year-old, who has scored 42 goals in 107 Champions League appearances for Bayern, has appealed against the suspension.

In the wake of the first dismissal of his career, he said on social media: “I would like to apologise to Nico Tagliafico for the incident. It was unintentional. Get well soon.”

Premier League leaders Liverpool host Bayern at Anfield on February 19. They will then travel to Germany for the return leg on March 13.