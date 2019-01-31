Tottenham’s Georges-Kevin N’Koudou joins Monaco

Tottenham Hotspur winger Georges-Kevin N’Koudou has joined Monaco on loan for the rest of the season.

The deal does not include an option for the Ligue 1 strugglers to sign the left winger permanently.

The 23-year-old joined Spurs from Marseille for £11m in August 2016, but has struggled to make his mark on the first team.

He spent an uneventful spell on loan at Burnley in the second half of last season. He was restricted to a handful of appearances and was mainly used from the bench by Sean Dyche.

N’Koudou started his career at Nantes and spent one very impressive season at Marseille before his move to White Hart Lane.

He has made 26 appearances for Spurs to date, including just three games this season, and scored on goal.

After finalising his loan switch the player told his new club’s official website: “I am very happy to return to Ligue 1 and to get involved with AS Monaco. I look forward to meeting my teammates and giving everything on the field for this red and white jersey.”

N’Koudou’s Spurs contract runs until June 2021, so he will still command a fee if he leaves north London in the summer.

🖊🇫🇷 L’AS Monaco annonce l’arrivée de Georges-Kévin N’Koudou en provenance de Tottenham. Le milieu offensif est prêté jusqu’à la fin de saison.

