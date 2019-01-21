Tottenham’s Lucas Moura will feature vs Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur attacking midfielder Lucas Moura will return to action for this week’s Carabao Cup semi-final clash with Chelsea, manager Mauricio Pochettino has indicated.

Speaking in his post-match press conference after yesterday’s 1-2 win over Fulham, Pochettino suggested Lucas in his plans for Thursday night’s second leg at Stamford Bridge.

He revealed that the Brazilian had spent Sunday training at Hotspur Way having not been risked for the trip to Craven Cottage.

With Dele Alli (hamstring) having joined Spurs’ growing injury list, Lucas is likely to be included in the squad for the Chelsea game.

He has not played since picking up a heavy knock to his knee in the FA Cup third round win over Tranmere Rovers earlier this month.

Pochettino revealed that the former Paris Saint-Germain man is ready to make his comeback when quizzed about potential replacements for Alli.

Presented with the name of 20-year-old prospect Kazaiah Sterling, the Argentine boss replied: “You forget that Lucas Moura was training today on the training ground. Lucas Moura is going to be okay.

“I think today, we didn’t want to take a risk with him but he was nearly 100 per cent.”

He went on to say Lucas could be on the bench or might even start the game.