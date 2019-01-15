Trent Alexander-Arnold injury gives Liverpool a right-back problem

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has been ruled out for around a month with a knee ligament injury.

The England international, aged 20, sustained the injury in the warm-up ahead of last weekend’s Premier League win at Brighton & Hove Albion.

He went on to play the match, but further examinations since have uncovered the ligament injury.

Alexander-Arnold is now set to miss four weeks of action, which would rule him out of Premier League games at home to Crystal Palace and Leicester City, the away trip to West Ham United and Bournemouth’s visit to Anfield.

It would also leave him short of time to regain fitness for the Champions League last-16 first leg against Bayern Munich on February 16.

Joe Gomez would usually be manager Jurgen Klopp’s preferred alternative option at right-back, but he is currently sidelined with an ankle injury.

With Nathaniel Clyne having been allowed to join Bournemouth earlier this month, Klopp might be forced to deploy Fabinho at right-back in the upcoming fixtures.

He has previously played in that position for Monaco and Brazil.

Fabinho was needed as a centre-back against Brighton, but Joel Matip should be fit to resume duties going forward.