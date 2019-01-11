Tweet and Photo: Cesc Fabregas reacts to joining Monaco

Cesc Fabregas has completed his move from Chelsea to Monaco.

The Spanish midfielder has signed a three-and-a-half year deal with the Ligue 1 side.

After the move was announced, Fabregas took to Twitter to share a photo of him sitting in Monaco gear beneath his new Monaco shirt, which bears the number 44.

He wrote: “Wow. I’m honoured to announce that I will be starting an exciting journey with this wonderfully historic club.

“@as_monaco will be my home for the next 3.5 years and I cannot wait to start this new challenge.”

Fabregas, aged 31, captained the Blues against Nottingham Forest last weekend in what proved to be his final game for the club.

He moved to Stamford Bridge from Barcelona in 2014, winning two Premier League titles, the FA Cup and the League Cup during his four-and-a-half seasons with Chelsea.