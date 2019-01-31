Tweet and Photo: Denis Suarez says goodbye to Barcelona ahead of Arsenal move

Arsenal-bound Denis Suarez has taken to social media to say goodbye to his Barcelona team-mates.

The 25-year-old was at the Catalan giants’ training ground this morning to bid farewell to the players and staff. He rounded everyone up for a photo before making his loan move to the Gunners, which was announced by Barca yesterday but is yet to be confirmed by the Premier League side.

Posting the photo on Twitter, Suarez wrote: “You’re a group of amazing people! Thank you for everything, see you soon. Good luck and Força Barça.”

Suarez is joining Arsenal on loan for the remainder of the season. The Gunners will have an option to buy him in the summer.