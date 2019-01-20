Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players celebrate their win over Chelsea

Arsenal’s players have been posting on social media to celebrate their 2-0 win over Chelsea this evening.

First-half goals from striker Alexandre Lacazette and captain Laurent Koscielny secured all three points for the Gunners in this London derby.

Unai Emery’s side moved themselves to within three points of Maurizio Sarri’s Blues, who are sitting fourth in the Premier League table, with their victory at the Emirates Stadium this evening.

Here’s what the players had to say about their efforts.

R E D pic.twitter.com/JLKXanXjkN — Alexandre Lacazette (@LacazetteAlex) January 19, 2019