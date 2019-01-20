Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players celebrate their win over Chelsea
Arsenal’s players have been posting on social media to celebrate their 2-0 win over Chelsea this evening.
First-half goals from striker Alexandre Lacazette and captain Laurent Koscielny secured all three points for the Gunners in this London derby.
Unai Emery’s side moved themselves to within three points of Maurizio Sarri’s Blues, who are sitting fourth in the Premier League table, with their victory at the Emirates Stadium this evening.
Here’s what the players had to say about their efforts.
💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼 @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/8XXriku3WI
— Koscielny (@6_LKOSCIELNY) January 19, 2019
Perfect result tonight, really needed that triple 👊🏼💪🏼 Shouldn't forget about @HectorBellerin though 😒 Get well soon bro, Gunners are all behind you 🙏🏼 #OneArsenal #COYG #GibGäs #SeoKol @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/w6NpgDsbct
— Sead Kolašinac (@seadk6) January 19, 2019
Well, that’s what we do. We fight.
Awesome win tonight! #COYG pic.twitter.com/87KiBXX38Y
— Mohamed ELNeny (@ElNennY) January 20, 2019
Congrats boysss Great fight for a big win at the Emirates tonight ❤⚽ #derbywinners #ARSCHE #sm20 @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/P4q7fAx8W2
— Shkodran Mustafi (@MustafiOfficial) January 19, 2019
Great victory. Great team.
Grande victoria. Grande equipo.
#Arsenal #Chelsea #PremierLeague #ComeOnGunners#LT11 ❤️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/wcZsalWd39
— Lucas Torreira 34 (@LTorreira34) January 19, 2019
R E D pic.twitter.com/JLKXanXjkN
— Alexandre Lacazette (@LacazetteAlex) January 19, 2019
Congratulations to the whole team tonight Well played, Gunners Wishing a speedy recovery to @HectorBellerin #YaGunnersYa #COYG @Arsenal @premierleague pic.twitter.com/sZ7WIzYp5j
— Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) January 19, 2019
Great team performance, great atmosphere, clean sheet! @Arsenal ✅ pic.twitter.com/Kf6nl25X8s
— Bernd Leno (@Bernd_Leno) January 19, 2019
We left it all out there. Top team performance pic.twitter.com/0uQMjOgL6w
— Aaron Ramsey (@aaronramsey) January 19, 2019