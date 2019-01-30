Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to beating Cardiff

Arsenal bounced back from their FA Cup exit at the hands of Manchester United with victory over Cardiff City last night.

The Gunners recorded a 2-1 win over the Bluebirds on their return to Premier League action.

Unai Emery’s side had to wait until Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s 66th-minute penalty to break the deadlock. Alexandre Lacazette doubled the lead in the 83rd minute.

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing pulled a goal back in injury time.

Here’s what the Arsenal players had to say about their efforts when they posted on social media after the final whistle.

Securing another 3 points at home ✅ Not our brightest performance, but patience and determination in the 2nd got it done for us 👊🏼🔴 #AFC #COYG #GibGäs #SeoKol @arsenal pic.twitter.com/IkQAOyVEXp — Sead Kolašinac (@seadk6) January 29, 2019