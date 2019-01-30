Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to beating Cardiff

Arsenal bounced back from their FA Cup exit at the hands of Manchester United with victory over Cardiff City last night.

The Gunners recorded a 2-1 win over the Bluebirds on their return to Premier League action.

Unai Emery’s side had to wait until Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s 66th-minute penalty to break the deadlock. Alexandre Lacazette doubled the lead in the 83rd minute.

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing pulled a goal back in injury time.

Here’s what the Arsenal players had to say about their efforts when they posted on social media after the final whistle.