Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to beating Cardiff
Arsenal bounced back from their FA Cup exit at the hands of Manchester United with victory over Cardiff City last night.
The Gunners recorded a 2-1 win over the Bluebirds on their return to Premier League action.
Unai Emery’s side had to wait until Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s 66th-minute penalty to break the deadlock. Alexandre Lacazette doubled the lead in the 83rd minute.
Nathaniel Mendez-Laing pulled a goal back in injury time.
Here’s what the Arsenal players had to say about their efforts when they posted on social media after the final whistle.
Crucial victory 💪🏼 Thanks a lot for tonight's support @Arsenal family ❤ #YaGunnersYa #COYG #M1Ö pic.twitter.com/hmRP5289fu
— Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) January 29, 2019
Securing another 3 points at home ✅ Not our brightest performance, but patience and determination in the 2nd got it done for us 👊🏼🔴 #AFC #COYG #GibGäs #SeoKol @arsenal pic.twitter.com/IkQAOyVEXp
— Sead Kolašinac (@seadk6) January 29, 2019
3 important points at home 👍🏻#WeAreTheArsenal #YaGunnersYa #COYG pic.twitter.com/7fIZJrAZhW
— Stephan Lichtsteiner (@LichtsteinerSte) January 29, 2019
🔙🔛🔝 Three points at the Emirates – duty done ✅🔴Our thoughts tonight are with Emiliano Sala as well. 🙏🏽 #sm20 @arsenal pic.twitter.com/VSdpUNLoMc
— Shkodran Mustafi (@MustafiOfficial) January 29, 2019