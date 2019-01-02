Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to their New Year’s Day win over Fulham

Arsenal got 2019 off to the perfect start with a comfortable win over Fulham in their New Year’s Day game against Fulham.

Goals from Granit Xhaka, Alexandre Lacazette, Aaron Ramsey and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang gave the Gunners a 4-1 victory at the Emirates Stadium.

After the final whistle, the Arsenal players took to social media to give their reaction to starting the year in the right way with three points against the Cottagers.

Here’s what they had to say about their efforts.

3 important points against Fulham at our home to start 2019 in the right way. 3 puntos importantes contra Fulham en nuestra casa para comenzar el 2019 de la manera correcta. #ComeOnGunners#LT11 pic.twitter.com/5tMMK8ynsP — Lucas Torreira 34 (@LTorreira34) January 1, 2019

Great start to the year2019 pic.twitter.com/FHc2ui4KWK — Aaron Ramsey (@aaronramsey) January 1, 2019

Happy New Year pic.twitter.com/gkD6zQdtwq — Alexander Iwobi (@alexiwobi) January 1, 2019

The best way to start 2k19.. 1 goal ⚽️ 1 win ✔️

Thanks for the Support and Happy New Year #coyg #Laca pic.twitter.com/yLfWroblVb — Alexandre Lacazette (@LacazetteAlex) January 1, 2019

My dear friends, 2018 was a very exciting year for me, which I certainly will not forget. I would like to thank you for your support and wish you a happy and healthy year 2019! This year should be a success for @Arsenal and today on New Years Day we have taken the first step! pic.twitter.com/aLfkNOBmeg — Bernd Leno (@Bernd_Leno) January 1, 2019