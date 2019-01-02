Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to their New Year’s Day win over Fulham

Arsenal got 2019 off to the perfect start with a comfortable win over Fulham in their New Year’s Day game against Fulham.

Goals from Granit Xhaka, Alexandre Lacazette, Aaron Ramsey and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang gave the Gunners a 4-1 victory at the Emirates Stadium.

After the final whistle, the Arsenal players took to social media to give their reaction to starting the year in the right way with three points against the Cottagers.

Here’s what they had to say about their efforts.