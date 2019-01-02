Tweets and Photos: Arsenal players react to their New Year’s Day win over Fulham
Arsenal got 2019 off to the perfect start with a comfortable win over Fulham in their New Year’s Day game against Fulham.
Goals from Granit Xhaka, Alexandre Lacazette, Aaron Ramsey and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang gave the Gunners a 4-1 victory at the Emirates Stadium.
After the final whistle, the Arsenal players took to social media to give their reaction to starting the year in the right way with three points against the Cottagers.
Here’s what they had to say about their efforts.
3 important points against Fulham at our home to start 2019 in the right way.
3 puntos importantes contra Fulham en nuestra casa para comenzar el 2019 de la manera correcta. #ComeOnGunners#LT11 pic.twitter.com/5tMMK8ynsP
— Lucas Torreira 34 (@LTorreira34) January 1, 2019
Great start to the year2019 pic.twitter.com/FHc2ui4KWK
— Aaron Ramsey (@aaronramsey) January 1, 2019
Strong start into 2019! Happy New Year, #Gooners #ARSFUL #COYG #GibGäs #SeoKol pic.twitter.com/E0Tk1nDDzy
— Sead Kolašinac (@seadk6) January 1, 2019
Happy New Year pic.twitter.com/gkD6zQdtwq
— Alexander Iwobi (@alexiwobi) January 1, 2019
The best way to start 2k19.. 1 goal ⚽️ 1 win ✔️
Thanks for the Support and Happy New Year #coyg #Laca pic.twitter.com/yLfWroblVb
— Alexandre Lacazette (@LacazetteAlex) January 1, 2019
My dear friends, 2018 was a very exciting year for me, which I certainly will not forget. I would like to thank you for your support and wish you a happy and healthy year 2019! This year should be a success for @Arsenal and today on New Years Day we have taken the first step! pic.twitter.com/aLfkNOBmeg
— Bernd Leno (@Bernd_Leno) January 1, 2019
A 4:1 home victory is a good start into the new year! Happy New Year to all of you! #WeAreTheArsenal #COYG #YaGunnersYa pic.twitter.com/iTfgADu81e
— Stephan Lichtsteiner (@LichtsteinerSte) January 1, 2019