Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to beating Newcastle
Chelsea recorded a 2-1 win over Newcastle United in the tea-time kick-off in the Premier League this evening.
Pedro Rodriguez gave the Blues an early lead, but Ciaran Clark equalised for the Magpies shortly before half-time.
Brazilian winger Willian earned all three points for the Blues with a superb curling effort in the 57th minute.
Here’s what the Chelsea players had to say about their efforts when they posted on social media after the final whistle.
Well done guys! Come on Chelsea!!! 🙏🏿⚽️#CFC #premierleague #comeonchelsea #goal #3points pic.twitter.com/TYj6L2610w
— Willian (@willianborges88) January 13, 2019
Good win! Happy with the result and the goal. Come on BLUES!! 🔵⚽🔥 / Buen triunfo! Feliz por el resultado y por el gol!! +3⃣ @ChelseaFC #CFC #CHENEW pic.twitter.com/M1YFJRojdG
— Pedro Rodríguez (@_Pedro17_) January 12, 2019
Tough fight tonight. 👊🏾 The 3 points remain at Stamford Bridge. ⚽💙 #Hustle #AlwaysBelieve @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/QxDrFMNLJM
— Antonio Rüdiger (@ToniRuediger) January 12, 2019
+3!✅ #KTBFFH 💙 pic.twitter.com/0E73cUtwpQ
— César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) January 12, 2019