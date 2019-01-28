Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to beating Sheffield Wednesday
Chelsea breezed past Championship side Sheffield Wednesday in last night’s FA Cup fourth round tie at Stamford Bridge last night.
On the occasion of new signing Gonzalo Higuain’s debut, the Blues recorded a 3-0 win over the Owls.
Willian scored two of the goals, with wantaway youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi – who handed in a transfer request last week – grabbing the other.
After the final whistle, the Chelsea players took to social media to give their reaction to the tie.
You can see what they had to say below.
3-0, nice to contribute with a goal, good team performance⚽️ pic.twitter.com/syDuoEwWCs
— Callum Hudson-Odoi (@Calteck10) January 27, 2019
Decent team performance – next round of the FA Cup #Hustle #AlwaysBelieve @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/UHUkj46IJO
— Antonio Rüdiger (@ToniRuediger) January 27, 2019
Into the next round ✔️⚽️ #CFC #FACup #CHESWE @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/ExoviQD4sp
— Marcos Alonso (@marcosalonso03) January 27, 2019
Onto the next round to complete a great week #CFC pic.twitter.com/ekXPQnx09c
— César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) January 27, 2019
The best way to end this weekend! @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/GotTmVBEO3
— Mateo Kovačić (@Mateo_Kova23) January 28, 2019