Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to beating Sheffield Wednesday

Chelsea breezed past Championship side Sheffield Wednesday in last night’s FA Cup fourth round tie at Stamford Bridge last night.

On the occasion of new signing Gonzalo Higuain’s debut, the Blues recorded a 3-0 win over the Owls.

Willian scored two of the goals, with wantaway youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi – who handed in a transfer request last week – grabbing the other.

After the final whistle, the Chelsea players took to social media to give their reaction to the tie.

You can see what they had to say below.

3-0, nice to contribute with a goal, good team performance⚽️ pic.twitter.com/syDuoEwWCs — Callum Hudson-Odoi (@Calteck10) January 27, 2019

Onto the next round to complete a great week #CFC pic.twitter.com/ekXPQnx09c — César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) January 27, 2019