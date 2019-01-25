Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to beating Spurs
Chelsea’s players have been posting on social media in the wake of last night’s Carabao Cup semi-final win over Tottenham Hotspur.
Maurizio Sarri’s Blues are through to the final after a penalty shootout win at Stamford Bridge.
The hosts won on spot-kicks after a 2-1 win on the night, which tied the aggregate score at 2-2.
Here’s what the Chelsea players had to say about their victory and the prospect of a meeting with Manchester City in the final at Wembley.
Don't be sooo shy broooo… We're into the finals!!! Great mentality from the team tonight! #Hustle #AlwaysBelieve #LeagueCup @ChelseaFC @nglkante pic.twitter.com/fCzapcUfJM
— Antonio Rüdiger (@ToniRuediger) January 24, 2019
Into the FINAL! We are @ChelseaFC !! / Estamos en la FINAL! Come on BLUES!! @Carabao_Cup #CFC #CHETOT pic.twitter.com/HhFgfTfEEW
— Pedro Rodríguez (@_Pedro17_) January 24, 2019
On our way to Wembley!! Come on @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/vpnSpsRoyZ
— kepa Arrizabalaga (@kepa_46) January 24, 2019
All our hard work has brought us one step closer to our goal. We’ve made it to the final! This is such a great day for me and my teammates! C’mon Chelsea! #CHETOT #FINAL #EP33 pic.twitter.com/BgogYHpOG9
— Emerson Palmieri (@emersonpalmieri) January 24, 2019
Yeeeees! Wembley awaits! All of our passion and determination made it possible. We had to dig deep but now we can enjoy it, blues! #KTBFFH pic.twitter.com/bFjC3EjHQS
— César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) January 24, 2019
All's well that ends well!!! Great game guys and now let's go and see what the @Carabao_Cup final looks like! @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/x79pEv2rzA
— Mateo Kovačić (@Mateo_Kova23) January 25, 2019