Tweets and Photos: Chelsea players react to Spurs defeat

Chelsea defenders Cesar Azpilicueta and Antonio Rudiger have been giving their thoughts on last night’s Carabao Cup semi-final first leg defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

The Blues have a one-goal deficit to overcome in the return fixture at Stamford Bridge. Harry Kane’s penalty proved to be the only goal of the game in the first leg.

Azpilicueta and Rudiger both expressed their disappointment at not getting a result on the night, but were keen to point out that the tie is not over yet.

We deserved better but all to play in 15 days at the Bridge! We will fight to get into the final! Come on Blues!💪🏻 💙 pic.twitter.com/WguLEBEBOu — César Azpilicueta (@CesarAzpi) January 9, 2019