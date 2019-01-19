Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players celebrate 4-3 win over Crystal Palace

Liverpool survived a scare to record a 4-3 win over Crystal Palace this afternoon.

The Eagles took the lead at Anfield and were drawing 2-2 on 74 minutes. But goals from Mo Salah (two), Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane secured all three points for the Reds, who conceded a third goal in the 95th minute.

Jurgen Klopp’s players were understandably jubilant with a result that extended their lead at the top of the Premier League table to seven points.

Here’s what they had to say.

Well done Boys💪🏼 #YnwA❤️

Well done boys! What a win 💪 #furon @newbalance

