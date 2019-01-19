Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players celebrate 4-3 win over Crystal Palace
Liverpool survived a scare to record a 4-3 win over Crystal Palace this afternoon.
The Eagles took the lead at Anfield and were drawing 2-2 on 74 minutes. But goals from Mo Salah (two), Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane secured all three points for the Reds, who conceded a third goal in the 95th minute.
Jurgen Klopp’s players were understandably jubilant with a result that extended their lead at the top of the Premier League table to seven points.
Here’s what they had to say.
What a win! +3 👏🏾👊🏽#YNWA #LFC pic.twitter.com/WVsMTT3SjN
— Fabinho (@_fabinhotavares) January 19, 2019
Great comeback from the boys today #3morepoints 🔴 pic.twitter.com/WlyQg19PyT
— James Milner (@JamesMilner) January 19, 2019
3 points 💪 #weareliverpool pic.twitter.com/wbNSSn4AJo
— Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) January 19, 2019
Great comeback from the boys today! @LFC ❤️❤️❤️ #WinWinWin
— Rhian Brewster (@RhianBrewster9) January 19, 2019
Great comeback from the lads. A massive win to reach 60 points! #YNWA pic.twitter.com/TEjWSBhkmd
— Simon Mignolet (@SMignolet) January 19, 2019