Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to 1-1 draw with Leicester

Liverpool’s players have begun reflecting on last night’s 1-1 draw with Leicester City at Anfield.

Returning to action after an absence of a week-and-a-half, the Reds were held by Claude Puel’s Foxes. Despite the disappointing results, Jurgen Klopp’s side still extended their lead at the top of the Premier League table to five points.

Defender Virgil van Dijk said it had been a tough game, but that the squad’s focus had now shifted to Monday’s clash with West Ham United.

Here’s what the players have been saying about yesterday’s game.

Tough game last night but another point gained! Focussed on Monday now ☝️#LFC pic.twitter.com/4I7e36LpbB — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) January 31, 2019