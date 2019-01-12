Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to beating Brighton
Liverpool put back-to-back defeats behind them with a 0-1 win at Brighton & Hove Albion this afternoon.
After losing their unbeaten Premier League record at Manchester City, the Reds were knocked out of the FA Cup by Wolverhampton Wanderers at the start of the week.
But Mo Salah’s penalty got them back to winning ways at the Amex Stadium.
After the final whistle, several of the Liverpool players took to social media to react to the victory. Here’s what they had to say.
Hard earned win! Buzzing with the 3 points & clean sheet 💪🏾 Proud also to have played my 50th game for @LFC #weareliverpool pic.twitter.com/i3MZOVrHkT
— Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) January 12, 2019
Well done boys. We keep going. Come on! #LFC #YNWA 🔴⚽️👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/2MfsjQ0oWx
— Fabinho (@_fabinhotavares) January 12, 2019
Job done – important win against a well organised side… great away support today 👏🏻🔝🔴 #YNWA pic.twitter.com/tM68LjCQa9
— James Milner (@JamesMilner) January 12, 2019
Back on track to remove those L’s from our ‘last 5 form’😤💪🏾!! Thanks for the support 🔴🔴 #YNWA pic.twitter.com/ydBqZaIRVB
— Georginio Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) January 12, 2019
Another 3 points in a difficult game!! Well done lads!! #YNWA #Deusnocontrole #AB1 #AB13 pic.twitter.com/dS0KGo3cMe
— Alisson Becker (@Alissonbecker) January 12, 2019
Well done boys ! 3 important points today! 💪🏼🔴 #XS23 #LFC #YNWA @LFC pic.twitter.com/vbQNcdfIU2
— Xherdan Shaqiri (@XS_11official) January 12, 2019
Massive away win! Get in @MoSalah! #YNWA pic.twitter.com/BkG1prPFno
— Simon Mignolet (@SMignolet) January 12, 2019