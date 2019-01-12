Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Liverpool players react to beating Brighton

Liverpool put back-to-back defeats behind them with a 0-1 win at Brighton & Hove Albion this afternoon.

After losing their unbeaten Premier League record at Manchester City, the Reds were knocked out of the FA Cup by Wolverhampton Wanderers at the start of the week.

But Mo Salah’s penalty got them back to winning ways at the Amex Stadium.

After the final whistle, several of the Liverpool players took to social media to react to the victory. Here’s what they had to say.

Well done boys!! Thanks for the support 🔴 #YnwA

