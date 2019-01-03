Tweets and Photos: Man City players react to beating Liverpool

Manchester City recorded a 2-1 win over Liverpool in this evening’s crunch match in the Premier League.

Sergio Aguero gave the champions the lead at the Etihad Stadium five minutes before half-time.

Roberto Firmino equalised on 64 minutes, but Leroy Sane scored the winner eight minutes later.

After the final whistle, the City players took to social media to react to closing the gap at the top of the table.

Here’s what they had to say about their efforts.

Gran triunfo ante un durísimo rival para seguir en la lucha. Este equipo nunca se rinde. Y gracias a todos por tanto apoyo/ Major victory against a truly tough rival, allowing us to stay in the race for the top. This team will keep on the fight! Thank you all for the support 💪🏽👊🏽 pic.twitter.com/bx2x7BN8h5 — Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) January 3, 2019

Blue Moon 💙 — Phil Foden (@PhilFoden) January 3, 2019

Everything to play for! 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/hsiZMJWDhd — Kevin De Bruyne (@DeBruyneKev) January 3, 2019