Tweets and Photos: Man City players react to beating Liverpool

Manchester City recorded a 2-1 win over Liverpool in this evening’s crunch match in the Premier League.

Sergio Aguero gave the champions the lead at the Etihad Stadium five minutes before half-time.

Roberto Firmino equalised on 64 minutes, but Leroy Sane scored the winner eight minutes later.

After the final whistle, the City players took to social media to react to closing the gap at the top of the table.

Here’s what they had to say about their efforts.