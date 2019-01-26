Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to beating Arsenal

Manchester United’s players have been posting on social media to give their reaction to last night’s FA Cup fourth round win over Arsenal.

Goals from former Gunner Alexis Sanchez, Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial gave he Red Devils a 1-3 win at the Emirates Stadium and a place in the fifth round draw.

Here’s what the United players had to say about their efforts as they made it eight wins from eight games under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Great win tonight! Onto the 5th round @JesseLingard runs the emirates! pic.twitter.com/DuutEFJpPJ — Diogo Dalot (@DalotDiogo) January 25, 2019

Head’s we win , Tails you loose pic.twitter.com/igwUZK2uVO — Ashley Young (@youngy18) January 25, 2019

Great win great team performance now to the next one ☝@ManUtd #mufc pic.twitter.com/bqpMXKORFB — Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) January 25, 2019