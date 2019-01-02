Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to beating Newcastle

Manchester United made it four win from four games under caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a 0-2 win over Newcastle United at St James’ Park this evening.

The Red Devils had to wait until the 64th minute to make their breakthrough, but goals from substitute Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford secured all three points.

After the final whistle, the United players took to social media to react to the match. Here’s what they had to say.

All Glory to God 🙏🏿… +3

