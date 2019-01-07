Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to beating Reading

Manchester United progressed to the FA Cup fourth round with a 2-0 win over Reading in their third round tie on Saturday.

A Juan Mata penalty and Romelu Lukaku’s goal secured victory and a fifth successive win under caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for the Red Devils.

After the final whistle, some of the United players took to social media to give their reaction to beating the Royals. Here’s what they had to say about the game.

Great feeling to be back out there! Strong team performance to move onto the next round, thanks for the support! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6mc5fpL2fu — Diogo Dalot (@DalotDiogo) January 5, 2019

Your face when you meet Mr. VAR for the SECOND time in your career… @EmiratesFACup @ManUtd #mufc pic.twitter.com/GUZnmJgmu7 — Juan Mata García (@juanmata8) January 5, 2019

Solid performance from the boys today! Congratulations @TahithC on your first team debut #FACup pic.twitter.com/h2CwcA2ime — Ashley Young (@youngy18) January 5, 2019