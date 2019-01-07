Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to beating Reading

Manchester United progressed to the FA Cup fourth round with a 2-0 win over Reading in their third round tie on Saturday.

A Juan Mata penalty and Romelu Lukaku’s goal secured victory and a fifth successive win under caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for the Red Devils.

After the final whistle, some of the United players took to social media to give their reaction to beating the Royals. Here’s what they had to say about the game.