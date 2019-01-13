Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to beating Spurs

Manchester United made it six wins from six games under caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a 0-1 away victory over Tottenham Hotspur this afternoon.

The Red Devils moved level on points with fifth-placed Arsenal after Marcus Rashford secured all three points at Wembley this afternoon.

David De Gea was once again United’s hero, marking a string of saves to keep Spurs at bay.

Here’s what Rashford, De Gea and their team-mates had to say about the match.