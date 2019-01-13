Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to beating Spurs
Manchester United made it six wins from six games under caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a 0-1 away victory over Tottenham Hotspur this afternoon.
The Red Devils moved level on points with fifth-placed Arsenal after Marcus Rashford secured all three points at Wembley this afternoon.
David De Gea was once again United’s hero, marking a string of saves to keep Spurs at bay.
Here’s what Rashford, De Gea and their team-mates had to say about the match.
One for our fans. Travel home safe pic.twitter.com/9eekT9sZUV
— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) January 13, 2019
Perfect night at Wembley #MUFC pic.twitter.com/f1zqJMa38f
— David de Gea (@D_DeGea) January 13, 2019
No words @D_DeGea
What an attitude from the whole SQUAD! @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/NFH8aIzidK
— Ander Herrera (@AnderHerrera) January 13, 2019
Proper United Performance.
Massive 3 points. That’s why he is No1 in the world ♂ pic.twitter.com/1XYD81gafB
— Ashley Young (@youngy18) January 13, 2019
This guy… pic.twitter.com/WNfOgaPfWa
— Victor Lindelöf (@vlindelof) January 13, 2019
What an effort, guys!
@D_DeGea pic.twitter.com/KvhmPz7JUX
— Eric Bailly (@ericbailly24) January 13, 2019
Massive team performance today, in a real battle at Wembley. Amazing support once again away from home! ⚫️ pic.twitter.com/gWggG99XMc
— Diogo Dalot (@DalotDiogo) January 13, 2019
That’s what we do the United way #MUFC #TogetherStronger pic.twitter.com/4tcedHFTCq
— Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) January 13, 2019
— Luke Shaw (@LukeShaw23) January 13, 2019
— Chris Smalling (@ChrisSmalling) January 13, 2019