Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to beating Spurs

Manchester United made it six wins from six games under caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with a 0-1 away victory over Tottenham Hotspur this afternoon.

The Red Devils moved level on points with fifth-placed Arsenal after Marcus Rashford secured all three points at Wembley this afternoon.

David De Gea was once again United’s hero, marking a string of saves to keep Spurs at bay.

Here’s what Rashford, De Gea and their team-mates had to say about the match.

One for our fans. Travel home safe pic.twitter.com/9eekT9sZUV — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) January 13, 2019

Proper United Performance.

Massive 3 points. That’s why he is No1 in the world ‍♂ pic.twitter.com/1XYD81gafB — Ashley Young (@youngy18) January 13, 2019

Massive team performance today, in a real battle at Wembley. Amazing support once again away from home! ⚫️ pic.twitter.com/gWggG99XMc — Diogo Dalot (@DalotDiogo) January 13, 2019