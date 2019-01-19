Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to making it 7-in-a-row vs Brighton
Manchester United extended their winning streak under caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to seven victories from seven games against Brighton & Hove Albion today.
The Red Devils recorded a 2-1 win over the Seagulls at Old Trafford. Paul Pogba’s 27th-minute penalty and Marcus Rashford’s sole goal just before half-time put United in control.
Pascal Gross pulled a goal back in the 72nd minute, but Solskjaer’s side held on to take the points.
Here’s what the United players had to say about their efforts.
Great win again, very important 3 points, well done guys!@ManUtd #mufc pic.twitter.com/zZyqS33rFd
— Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) January 19, 2019
— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) January 19, 2019
Thank you Theatre Of Dreams, 150 ✨ pic.twitter.com/1eXeNrlvbC
— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) January 19, 2019
Really strong performance today, big thanks to all the fans who came down to support. Woahhh @PaulPogba! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/iknoCL7lZL
— Diogo Dalot (@DalotDiogo) January 19, 2019
Yep. He’s doing that run up again pic.twitter.com/Xj8xXUJUhN
— Ashley Young (@youngy18) January 19, 2019
+3 to continue the winning streak pic.twitter.com/eCpW4PSPxU
— Ander Herrera (@AnderHerrera) January 19, 2019