Tweets and Photos: Man Utd players react to making it 7-in-a-row vs Brighton

Manchester United extended their winning streak under caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to seven victories from seven games against Brighton & Hove Albion today.

The Red Devils recorded a 2-1 win over the Seagulls at Old Trafford. Paul Pogba’s 27th-minute penalty and Marcus Rashford’s sole goal just before half-time put United in control.

Pascal Gross pulled a goal back in the 72nd minute, but Solskjaer’s side held on to take the points.

Here’s what the United players had to say about their efforts.