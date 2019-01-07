Skip to main content

Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to 7-0 win over Tranmere

Tottenham Hotspur booked their place in the FA Cup fourth round with a comprehensive 7-0 win over Tranmere Rovers in their third round tie on Friday evening.

Goals from Serge Aurier (two), Fernando Llorente (three), Heung-min Son and Harry Kane gave the Premier League side a comfortable victory against their League Two opponents.

After the final whistle, the Spurs players took to social media to react to their victory at Prenton Park. Here’s what they had to say about their efforts.