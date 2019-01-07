Tweets and Photos: Spurs players react to 7-0 win over Tranmere

Tottenham Hotspur booked their place in the FA Cup fourth round with a comprehensive 7-0 win over Tranmere Rovers in their third round tie on Friday evening.

Goals from Serge Aurier (two), Fernando Llorente (three), Heung-min Son and Harry Kane gave the Premier League side a comfortable victory against their League Two opponents.

After the final whistle, the Spurs players took to social media to react to their victory at Prenton Park. Here’s what they had to say about their efforts.

Great performance from the whole team and so happy for the Hat-trick ⚽️⚽️⚽️ Come On You Spurs! 💪🏻💥 @EmiratesFACup #THFC pic.twitter.com/O3VLqKKr98 — Fernando Llorente (@llorentefer19) January 4, 2019

Very professional performance from start to finish. Great to see Marsh and Eyoma make their debuts too. On to the next round. 👌 #COYS #THFC #FACuppic.twitter.com/vOffSUTyoJ — Harry Kane (@HKane) January 4, 2019

A la siguiente ronda 🙌🏼

Into the next round 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/Y8gIPENdTt — Juan Foyth (@JuanMFoyth) January 4, 2019